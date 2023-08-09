Chloë Grace Moretz's siblings: Learn about her brothers and sister

Chloë Grace Moretz is a famous American actress who has starred in many movies and TV shows, such as Hugo, Carrie, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and The Peripheral. But did you know that she is not the only child in her family? Learn more about Chloë Grace Moretz's siblings and their lives.

Chloe Grace Moretz ( 2nd from R), Brandon, Colin, Teri and Trevor celebrate Chloe's birthday at On The Record Speakeasy And Club In Park MGM on February 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

You may recognise Chloë Grace Moretz from her roles in Hugo, Carrie, and other films and TV shows. But she is not alone in her passion for acting. She has four brothers and one sister–some in the entertainment industry.

Chloë Grace Moretz's profile summary

Full name Chloë Grace Moretz Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A Current residence New York City, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3” Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Dr McCoy “Mac” Moretz (deceased) Mother Teri Duke Moretz Siblings Brandon, Trevor, Colin, Ethan and Kathleen (deceased) Relationship status Single Profession Actress, producer Net worth $12 million

Chloë Grace Moretz's siblings

The actress has four brothers and one sister who are also actors and producers. Below is all you need to know about them:

Brandon Moretz

Brandon Moretz is the oldest sibling of Chloë Grace. He was born on 15 September 1981 and is 40 years old as of 2023. Unlike his siblings, Brandon is an engineer who has worked in the investment management industry for many years. He is the Director of Information Technology at Elmwood Asset Management.

Trevor Duke Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz and her brother Trevor Duke-Moretz arrive at the 2012 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 12, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Duke Moretz was born on 13 September 1986, making him 35 years old as of 2023. He is also an actor and producer who has appeared in movies such as Legally Blondes, Latch Key, Big Bad Wolf, The Invisible Chronicle, and Playing with Fire.

He is the chief creative officer, manager, and producing partner with Chloë and her company, Treetop Pictures. Trevor is openly gay and has been dating his boyfriend, Nick Franger, since 2016.

Colin Moretz

Colin was born on 4 February 1988, making him 34 years old as of 2023. He is a Hollywood actor who also dabbles in photography. He has appeared in movies such as Dark Places and Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising. Colin is also a member of the LGBTQ community and has been dating his boyfriend, Drew Gregory, since 2015.

Ethan Moretz

Ethan Moretz was born on 26 June 1990. Photo: @ethanmoretz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ethan was born on 26 June 1990, making him 32 years old as of 2023. He is not a renowned actor like his other siblings but works as a personal trainer and fitness coach. He has a passion for health and wellness and likes to share his tips and advice on his Instagram account.

Kathleen Janette Moretz

Does Chloë Moretz have a sister? Yes. Kathleen Janette Moretz is the only sister of Chloë Grace Moretz. She was born on 6 January 1997 but sadly passed away shortly after birth due to complications. She was named after her grandmother Kathleen Duke, a nurse practitioner. Chloë Grace Moretz never met her sister, but she always remembers her in her heart.

How many brothers does Chloë Grace Moretz have?

Chloë Grace Moretz has four brothers: Brandon, Trevor, Colin, and Ethan. She is the youngest in the family.

Who are Chloë Grace Moretz’s parents?

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz and her mom Teri Moretz arrive at the 18th Annual BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party at Beverly Hills on 14 January 2012. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Her mother is Teri Moretz, a nurse practitioner. Her father is Dr McCoy “Mac” Moretz. He was a professional facial plastic surgeon. Unfortunately, he passed on after a short illness in March 2021 at the age of 64.

How old is Chloë Grace Moretz?

The actress is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 February 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

When did Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë date?

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz dated on and off from 2014 to 2018. They first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2014 and confirmed their relationship in 2016. They broke up in 2016 and reconciled in 2017 but split again in 2018.

Who are Chloë Moretz’s gay brothers?

She has two gay brothers, Trevor and Colin. They both came out when they were young and have been dating their boyfriends since 2016 and 2015, respectively.

How rich is Chloë Grace Moretz?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chloë has a net worth of 12 million as of 2023. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Chloë Grace Moretz's siblings are all talented and supportive of each other. They have a strong bond beyond blood and often celebrate holidays and special occasions together. They are also proud of their sister's achievements and fame and always cheer her on. Her siblings exemplify a loving and happy family.

