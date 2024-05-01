Social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza recently gushed over his brother on social media

The reality TV star and YouTuber shared a hilarious post about him and his brother tying the knot

Many fans laughed at how hilarious Lasizwe is, and others loved how cute their brotherhood bond is

Lasizwe showed love to his brother Lungile. Image: @lasizwe, @lungilemcunu

Source: Instagram

South African social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza never misses an opportunity to showcase the love and strong bond he has with his older brother, Lungile Mcunu.

Lasizwe shares post professing love for Lungile

Once again, Lasizwe and his brother Lungile have made headlines after the star surprised his older brother with a birthday gift that had him emotional. Recently, the YouTuber had fans rolling in laughter after he professed his love for Mcunu in a hilarious post.

Dambuza posted several pictures of himself and his brother dressed like those men on Netflix's The Bridgerton series on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Lungile and I are officially inviting you to our wedding celebration. I can announce we are officially husband and husband! Please save the date for our wedding celebration coming soon!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Lasizwe's hilarious post

Shortly after the YouTuber shared the post on his social media page, many fans and followers reacted to it. See some of the responses below:

mihlalii_n wrote:

"Soooo handsome, gents."

knaomin said:

"You guys look good! Lol, does your brother know about this wedding?"

prince_m_musa questioned:

"Is Lungile aware of this matrimony?"

avancaeter responded:

"Why do you wanna give Lungile a heart attack wena Lasizwe?"

rosettamasipa replied:

"Why did I think that your brother will react that way? Your dad must be laughing at both of you all the time from the other side. He is definitely enjoying this siblinghood."

miss_tiffah_ commented:

"Wena Lasizwe, do you want Lungile to disown you now?"

Lasizwe Dambuza receives flowers

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza receiving white roses from a secret admirer and was ready to tie the knot. Dambuza's reaction amused fans.

cecemadwe laughed:

"Straight to Home Affairs!"

