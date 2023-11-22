YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza was gifted with a bouquet of white roses from his mystery lover

He mentioned how much he loves flowers and was grateful to have been gifted with them

Fans were happy for the comedian, with many noting how he always gifts other people with flowers

Lasizwe made it a trend for him to give flowers to people he admired. Image: @lasizwe

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza was gifted a bouquet of white roses from his mystery lover.

Lasziwe has a secret admirer

YouTuber Lasizwe took to Instagram to share the gorgeous flowers he received from a secret admirer.

He mentioned how much he loves flowers and was grateful to whoever surprised him. He asked the admirer to meet at an address and asked his followers not to google it. Turns out, it takes you straight to the Department Of Home Affairs.

He posted images of him posing with his flowers with the caption:

"Whoever sent me these… Please meet me at this address tomorrow morning at 10:00... I LOOOOVVVVVE FLOWERS SO MUCH! Like I will cry 40 days and 40 nights!"

Mzansi happy for Lasizwe

Lasziwe's followers were extremely happy for him. Many noted how he always brings smiles to other people's faces by gifting them with flowers. Saying this is now his turn.

phumieee_ said:

You always get people flowers, now it’s your turn, you deserve these."

siscalicious_ mentioned:

"It’s giving “petals for my petals” from RHOD!"

dumantando joked:

"It’s obviously me! Duuuuh!"

cecemadwe laughed:

"Straight to home affairs."

_.cynthia.m asked:

"What's the colour of the dye, it looks good on you."

ms_cynthi joked:

"Guys what do you y'all do? The last time I received roses was 2014, even then it was on Valentine's."

sncoko joked:

"Let's all go to this address tomorrow with our cooler boxes and booze."

chevonne_thinks gushed:

"Isn't it heavy, you posing like it ain't a thing honey."

faa_dzi.matongo said:

"Please be careful..all sort of people will take advantage of this knowledge."

nosipho.phakathi.180' mentioned:

"You are such a giving person it's your time to receive."

Lasziwe partners with Bathu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe partnered with a local shoe brand, Bathu, to host a few celebrities commemorating Pride month.

In attendance were Yaya Mavundla, Lloyiso, Phelo Bala, and other celebrities at the lunch, which was held in Rosebank.

Lasizwe told the media that this Pride Month luncheon was a way to celebrate the work that the community has done so far.

