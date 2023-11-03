South African rapper Nasty C has generated excitement by announcing an upcoming collaboration with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck

Nasty C shared pictures and videos from Abuja, Nigeria, where they are working on the project, leading to anticipation among fans in both countries

Social media users expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, with many believing it will be a significant addition to Nasty C's musical portfolio and a boost to the Mzansi hip-hop industry

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Nasty C recently had the streets buzzing when he announced that he is working on a collaboration with a top Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. The star shared the details on his page.

Nasty C announced that he has a collaboration with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C previews collaboration with Odumodublvck

South African and Nigerian hip-hop lovers are in for a treat as the two countries' top rappers are working on a fire collaboration. Nasty C who has been working hard to leave a mark on the international music scene recently previewed his upcoming collaboration with rapper Odumodublvck.

Taking to his Twitter page, the SMA hitmaker who was in Abuja Nigeria working on the collaboration shared some pictures and video. He wrote:

"Abuja Way! @Odumodublvck_"

Mzansi can't wait for Nasty C's collaboration

Social media users said they can't wait for the hit to drop. Many said the Nasty C is keeping the Mzansi hip-hop industry alive.

@thelevitepriest said:

"Nasty C in Nigeria. Bruv, I will be there."

@TheLenny_ wrote:

"Let’s gooooooo."

@horpe_yehmy added:

"Coolest kid is good, said is better, this should be Nasty C’s best collaboration with a Nigerian artist "

@Clinton92565831 noted:

"Nasty C is in Nigeria, Vector, Blaqbonez, Zlatan, Chinko ekun,Ladipoe come outside the King of hip-hop in Africa is here."

@EasternBrooks said:

"Zulu man with some powers."

@MaziLeeTweets wrote:

"Love you bro....big fan of yours, you performing anywhere in Abuja?"

Skhanda World rapper Roii drops artwork for upcoming collaboration with Boity Thulo, fans can't wait

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that upcoming rapper Roii recently had Mzansi's hip-hop heads amped when he revealed that he has a collaboration with award-winning rapper Boity Thulo dropping on 3 November 2023.

Roii has been making waves in the hip-hop industry. The young star who is signed to SETE hitmaker K.O's record label Skhanda World has collaborated with several industry heavyweights including Cassper Nyovest and K.O.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News