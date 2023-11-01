Amapiano queen Kamo Mphela is climbing the ladder as she got to make a song with one of the top American artists, T.I

The news of their feature was shared on T.I's Instagram page, and the song is set to drop in four days

South Africans shared how proud they are of Kamo Mphela and can't wait for the song to be released

Kamo Mphela collaborates with American Trap God, T.I.

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela definitely flying the South African flag high. The star was recently announced to have featured one of the top American rappers of all time.

American rapper T.I and Kamo Mphela set to drop their new single Vacay soon

Mzansi's very own dancer and artist, Kamo Mphela, has been making headlines this past month. The star released a song not so long ago titled Dalie, reaching over 200 million views on TikTok.

The song reached the song went gold in just six days after it was dropped, and it also reached many streams on music platforms. Now Kamo Mphela is about to drop a song titled Vacay in four days, in which she features international rapper T.I.

The collaboration was announced on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, on T.I's Instagram timeline alongside a short clip of how the song's music video will look.

See the clip here:

Mzansi can't wait for the song to be dropped

Shortly after, T.I. teased the song on social media; South Africans shared how proud they are of Kamo Mphela and can't wait to release the song. See the comments below:

_bridgettemakhela_ said:

"Hectic."

champurumakhenzo hyped:

"Trapiano To The World."

hlongwanesifiso31 shared:

"T.I jumping on the yanos...dope."

uncle.vinny commented:

"We welcome you, Trap God."

bantumoses praised Kamo:

"It's your time girl."

keegan_norton93 applauded:

"S/O to Kamo Mphela, this is amazing."

bre_rose54 said:

"I'm readdyyy."

