Rapper Roii who is signed to K.O's record label Skhanda World, announced a collaboration with award-winning rapper Boity Thulo, set to release on 3 November

Roii, who has previously worked with industry heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest and K.O, shared the artwork for the upcoming song on his Instagram page

The social media reactions from fans showcased their enthusiasm for Roii and Boity's collaboration, with comments filled with fire emojis and enthusiastic support

Upcoming rapper Roii recently had Mzansi's hip-hop heads amped when he revealed that he has a collaboration with award-winning rapper Boity Thulo dropping on 3 November 2023.

Skhanda World rapper Roii to release a new song featuring Boity Thulo.

Source: Instagram

Roii announces new song with Boity

Roii has been making waves in the hip-hop industry. The young star who is signed to SETE hitmaker K.O's record label Skhanda World has collaborated with several industry heavyweights including Cassper Nyovest and K.O.

Taking to his Instagram page, Roii hinted that he has been busy in the studio with Bakae rapper Boity Thulo. The star even had his fans and followers ecstatic when he shared the song's artwork and announced that it's dropping on 3 November. He captioned the post:

"1/03 OMG ft @boity | The kid is back! ❤️"

Fans can't wait for Boity and Roii's collaboration

Although many Roii didn't share much information about his collaboration with Boity, fans are already saying the song is going to be a banger.

@lokitunez said:

"My boy "

@praisemwelase wrote:

"Okay! "

@lefoko_africa noted:

"You already know da Best believe Trust"

@el_b.enzo said:

"Let's go, we're ready."

@cryptic419 added:

"Back with another Banger "

