Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau went on a date, and all the fun and awkwardness was captured on his YouTube channel

His sister Khanyi Mbau joined him on the latest episode of the web series and said it was the most awkward date he's been on

Netizens have noted how much of a vibe Khanyi Mbau is and gave her her flowers after the epic date

Whenever Lasizwe and Khanyi link up, it's bound to be a good time. The pair served laughs on their recent date, which was captured on Lasizwe's YouTube channel.

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau Link discussed her acceptable girlfriend allowance and whether or not she finds Lasizwe attractive. Image: @lasizwe, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe invites Khanyi on his YouTube channel

Fun was had but also dashed with a few awkward moments as Lasizwe quizzed Khanyi Mbau on her acceptable girlfriend allowance. When Lasizwe said he could only afford to give her R2000, Khanyi was in disbelief and declined.

The reality star said although she does not dictate to a man how much he should give her, it should be an amount she cannot afford to make herself.

In one clip, Khanyi said she finds Lasizwe attractive, and he could not believe his ears.

All of this was captured and posted on his YouTube video, which has since garnered 118 000 views four days after it premiered.

Lasizwe said it was awkward

Lasizwe stated that his date with Khanyi Mbau was the most awkward date he's been on.

Since he started the channel, he had his brother Lungile join, and even politician Musi Maimane joined.

"Went on a date with my sister and this has to be the most awkward date, I have been on."

Netizens react to the video

Netizens have noted how much of a vibe Khanyi Mbau is and gave her flowers after the epic date.

oarabileeee gushed:

"Please, I love you Khanyi Mbau so much."

chene_isaacs said:

"I was imagining 200k every time she said throw."

china_coward asked:

"Please call them both for lunch, lungile and Khany. And we need to discuss the bill."

always_on_gods_time said:

"I really wanted an answer, Sizwe had you said 20K, we would have at least gotten a clue."

madlaminid said:

"Lungile's is still the best date."

Lasizwe sparks BBL rumours with outfit the Dstv Content Creator Awards

Briefly News previously reported that content creator Lasizwe wore a daring outfit at the Dstv Content Creator Awards 2023.

He flaunted his behind, and people assumed that he underwent a Brazillian But* Lift (BBL) surgery which failed.

