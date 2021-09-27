If there's one thing older siblings will do, is they will not hesitate to call you out on your wrongdoings and that dynamic is no different for Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau

In 2018, Lasizwe had the whole internet convinced he had bought a house and when his older sister caught wind of the lie, she quickly made the truth known

On his latest episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, Nandi Madida asked Lasizwe if he would have told the truth if Khanyi hadn't outed him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi will never forget the infamous fight between Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau that had the famous siblings not speaking to each other for an entire month. On Lasizwe's latest episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, guest star Nandi Madida asked him whether or not he would have told the truth about his house if his older sister had not exposed him.

Lasizwe has opened up about his fight with big sister Khanyi that had them not speaking for a month. Image: @lasizwe & @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

It's been almost three years and people still remember Lasizwe's famous caption "from Soweto to Sandton". When big sis Khanyi saw that her baby brother was telling everyone he bought his rental apartment, she publicly exposed him for lying, reports OKMzansi.

When Nandi asked him if he would have come clean had his sister not exposed him, Lasizwe said a part of him feels glad that she stopped him before the lie became much bigger than him.

The social media sensation said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Okay, to be honest, if Khanyi didn’t call me out... But lesson learnt, for me. You know journalists, they investigate and it would’ve spiralled out of control and I’d look way worse. Thank you so much for calling me out"

Lasizwe added that he did not plan to lie but when the congratulatory messages came rushing through in his comments, he just went with it, reports ZAlebs.

The publication further reports that when Khanyi saw the post, she called Lasizwe to ask if he had indeed purchased the house. She then gave him the ultimatum of telling the truth himself before she did it for him. Lasizwe said:

"We didn’t speak for a good month. We were just like not talking to each other."

Lasizwe Dambuza takes time to remember Menzi McUnu, his late father, on his 1st death anniversary

Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza woke with a heavy heart as he thought of his later father, Menzi Mcunu on his first death anniversary. It hit home hard.

It has been a year since Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau's father passed, and not a day has gone by where they have not wished he was still here, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media on his father’s first death anniversary, Lasizwe expressed how it still seems like a nightmare that he thinks he is going to wake up from. Having lost his mother years back, Lasizwe feels extra pain knowing he has no parents.

“F**K, THIS IS PAINFUL!!! Today marks one year of your passing, one year of being an orphan and one year of constant pain of not having parents.”

Source: Briefly.co.za