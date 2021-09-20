Lasizwe Dambuza cannot believe it has been a whole year since his father, Menzi Mcunu passed away

Taking to social media to express his feels, Lasizwe made it known that it does not get easier, having no parents is tough

Khanyi took to the comment section of Lasizwe's post to comfort her brother, letting him know he is not alone

Lasizwe Dambuza woke with a heavy heart as he thought of his later father, Menzi Mcunu on his first death anniversary. It hit home hard.

It has been a year since Lasizwe Dambuza and Khanyi Mbau's father passed on and the siblings are remembering him as they try to make sense of the world without him. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

It has been a year since Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau's father passed, and not a day has gone by where they have not wished he was still here, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media on his father’s first death anniversary, Lasizwe expressed how it still seems like a nightmare that he thinks he is going to wake up from. Having lost his mother years back, Lasizwe feels extra pain knowing he has no parents.

Ah, my guy, sorry!

“F**K, THIS IS PAINFUL!!! Today marks one year of your passing, one year of being an orphan and one year of constant pain of not having parents.”

With tears streaming down his face, Lasizwe posted:

In the comment section of his post, Lasizwe begged his people to cherish every moment they have with their parents if they are still lucky enough to have them around.

“Please promise me you while treasure your parents while you still can and they are still alive. THIS SHIT HURTS!!! especially when you’re trying to do well for yourself.”

His sister Kanyi took to the comment section of Lasizwe’s post to let him know that she will always be there for him.

@mbaureloaded commented:

“I GOT YOU KID!!!”

Source: Briefly.co.za