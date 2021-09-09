Lasizwe Dambuza is beaming with pride as he clocked a whopping 700K subscribers on his litty YouTube channel

Taking to social media to celebrate, Lasizwe thanked the people behind the scenes who made it possible

Lasizwe is so grateful for his team and knows that he would never be as far as he is today without them

South African YouTuber and reality TV show star Lasizwe Dambuza is glowing as he puts another milestone trophy onto his shelf, and couldn’t have done it without his lit team.

Taking to social media with a huge grin on his face and a heart filled with gratitude, Lasizwe thanked his amazing team for helping him 700K subscribers on YouTube, reported ZAlebs.

Sharing snaps of his team members, Lasizwe put faces to the people who have helped make his career a success. Appreciating employees like this is what makes a thriving working environment.

This is the kind of content that fans love seeing!

Lasizwe posted:

Lasizwe Dambuza is celebrating yet another milestone. He thanked his team for the immense contribution that they made to his company.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe has worked hard to grow his brand and has faced a lot of backlash along the way. Having a strong team is definitely one of his secrets to sucess.

Lasizwe weighs in on his beef with Somizi: “Give me zero”

Lasizwe and Somizi were once good friends but something happened along the line and it all fell apart, reported Briefly News.

It seems things are still ice cold between the industry peers if Lasizwe’s recent comments are anything to go by.

In his recent YouTube video with Nadia Nakai, the rapper asked the social media star about his feud with Somizi. Lasizwe responded by being candid about the state of their relationship. The comedian acknowledged Somizi's talents but said that he was not a person he vibed with.

“He is undoubtedly talented but as a person, the vibes with him and I? No.”

Lasizwe continued by saying that they were in the same circle, which resulted in a few clashes.

“I believe you can’t be in the same circle as someone who is doing the same thing as you, but individually, give me zero for him.”

Source: Briefly.co.za