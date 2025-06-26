Minnie Dlamini shared a special moment with her son Netha during her short time in Durban where she hosted a number of shows on Gagasi FM

She shared pictures of herself and Netha creating some memories before heading back to her base in Johannesburg

Netizens flooded the comments with praise for Minnie Dlamini's toned legs and how her son seems to have inherited them

Award-winning South African media personality Minnie Dlamini expressed gratitude and excitement after spending quality time with her son in Durban.

The Rockville actress is one of those celebrities who do not like sharing pictures of their children on social media. The gorgeous TV personality took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, and shared rare pictures of her day out with Netha.

Minnie Dlamini spends quality time with her son in Durban

During her stay in Durban, Minnie hosted several shows on Gagasi FM with Sphectacula and DJ Naves. In the caption, Minnie Dlamini shared that she was leaving Durban and expressed gratitude and excitement for the time she had spent. The post was captioned:

“Durban, you’ve been amazing for us Siyabonga 🥹🙏🏾 My heart is FULL ♥️ Now back to the concrete jungle JHB LETS GOOOO🚀💎🎬”

The pictures show that Minnie Dlamini spent time with her son Netha, who won his first swimming award in January 2025, at the beach. While they did not do any swimming, mother and son let loose and got into the ocean before heading home.

See the pictures below:

Fans react to photos of Minnie Dlamini and her son in Durban

In the comments, Minnie Dlamini’s peers in the entertainment industry and her fans gushed over the mother-son moment. Some couldn’t stop gushing over her well-toned legs and how her son had inherited them.

Here are some of the comments:

relebogile gushed:

“I love this for you! The ocean is always freeing and healing ❤️”

meags_klein said:

“You’ve always had the most beautiful smile and legs ❤️”

ladydkhoza declared:

“I love you so much, kisses from GlamMa to my baby boy -🥰🥰”

andy_nolo replied:

“Not him inheriting your legs 😍. ❤️❤️❤️”

thuledu_msomi said:

“Your body is always bodying 😍🥹🥹🥹🔥🔥”

tshepi_mangani remarked:

"Baby wearing a hoodie in the heat aowa! We understand you want to hide his face."

Minnie Dlamini spent quality time with her son in Durban. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's Paris vacation raises eyebrows

While her day out with her baby boy melted hearts, Minnie Dlamini's Paris trip stirred speculation.

Briefly News reported that at the height of her drama with MacG, Minnie Dlamini went to Paris, where she lived her best life.

A picture of The Honeymoon actress living her best life in the city of love was reposted on the micro-blogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some praising Minnie for taking a break from her busy schedule to enjoy herself in Paris.

However, some fans noted that a top government official was in France around the same time as Minnie Dlamini, sparking serious speculations.

