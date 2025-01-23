Minnie Dlamini celebrated her son Netha's achievement on social media, sharing that he received his first swimming award

The actress, reportedly dating Dr Brian Monaisa after divorcing Quinton Jones, focused on her son's milestone amid the ongoing rumours

Fans praised the adorable mother-son duo and admired how much Netha has grown, with Minnie expressing her pride in his swimming progress

South African actress Minnie Dlamini recently celebrated her son Netha's success on social media. The doting mom revealed that her baby boy received his first swimming award.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her son Netha's swimming award. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini may be trending for allegedly snatching a married man from his family, but she is still a great mother to her son. Minnie, who is reportedly dating famed plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa after divorcing her husband Quinton Jones, is focusing her energy on her son.

Taking to her Instagram page amid the Dr Monaisa saga, the seasoned TV host revealed that her son can now swim and won his first swimming award. The post read:

"My baby can swim 🥹 and he got his first medal yesterday 😭 To more swimming adventures with my boy 💎"

Fans can't get enough of Minnie and her son

Social media users rarely see Minnie Dlamini's son on her timeline. Many celebrated the adorable mother-son duo, while others could not believe how big Minnie's son had gotten.

@kgomotso_ndungane said:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 aaahh so sweet! Well done kiddo and mommy!"

@gwamile_labotsibeni commented:

"Minenhle wena you gorgeous thing! Ngathi nizelamani 😍😍"

@momtheking wrote:

"Treasure those Lil kisses, soon he's going to give you side eyes because you want those lol kisses😍"

@ladydkhoza added:

"Oh My Goodness I am a proud GrandMa 🔥🔥🔥"

@amelia_pigden said:

"Cutie pie!!! Onse kind. Well done boeta!xoxo."

Minnie Dlamini revealed that her son got his first swimming award. Image: Khaya Ngwenya/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

