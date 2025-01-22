Minnie Dlamini Shares Dr Brian Monaisa’s IG Story, Frustrated With Dragging Divorce
- Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently interacted with Dr Monaisa on his social media account
- The TV producer and TV host recently shared Dr Brian Monaisa's post on his Instagram account
- Dlamini also hinted on her Instagram story that she's wants her divorce to get finalised and she's frustrated
Former The Wild actress Minnie Dlamini wants the world to know that she's involved with celebrity surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa.
The TV presenter who trended this week after Monaisa's baby mama, Neema Aloyce alleged that Dlamini stole her man.
Aloyce also apologised to the media personality on Monday, 20 January after she claimed that Dlamini has ruined her "happy" home. The Tanzanian businesswoman said in a statement:
"I also apologize to Minnie, even though she was part and parcel of my betrayal. I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation."
TV personality makes her romance public?
Minnie Dlamini shared Dr Brian Monaisa's Instagram story on Wednesday, 22 January after Monaisa wished his close friend Lesego a happy birthday and Dlamini reshared his story.
The sports presenter shared on her Instagram story that she is frustrated with being married.
She hinted that she wants her divorce from Quinton Jones to be finalised as soon as possible and doesn't want the divorce to drag on for another year.
"How frustrated are you about the divorce dragging on for another year," read the message.
The TV personality also recently shared a GIF on her Instagram which read:
"Me waiting for my divorce to be finalised
Dlamini and Monaisa's friends recently revealed to ZiMoja that the two are in a romantic relationship and there was no extramarital affair or cheating.
Minnie Dlamini announces divorce
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the TV personality, Minnie Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones announced their divorce.
Dlamini revealed that she and her husband, who had been together for more than four years, settled on ending their marriage.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2017 announced in a statement on their Instagram accounts and noted that the decision to split was amicable.
