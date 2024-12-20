Minnie Dlamini's dance video went viral, showing her having a relaxed moment with a friend, and fans couldn’t stop laughing at her moves

Social media users joked about her dance style, with some commenting on her age and weight but others praising her beauty and confidence

Despite the trolls, Minnie’s fans defended her, saying she looks amazing and embraced the ageing process

It looks like Minnie Dlamini can do everything except dancing. A video of the star attempting to dance left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

Minnie Dlamini's dance video goes viral

South Africans could not believe their eyes when they saw Minnie Dlamini dancing. The larger-than-life media personality, who was praised for her hosting and presenting skills, left many in tears.

Minnie shared the video on her TikTok page. The now-viral clip shows The Honeymoon actress having a chilled moment with her friend at home. She captioned the video:

"Who needs enemies?"

Fans joke about Minnie Dlamini's moves

Social media users shared hilarious comments about Minnie's inability to dance. Many even said she was dancing like a white person. However, some fans spoke about Minnie's age and weight.

Minnie has been trolled for her age for years. Social media bullies say the star is starting to look her age.

@peaceBEstill said:

"I see people saying she's old yes every year she gets a yr older n she never promised anyone that she'd be young forever."

@xannies commented:

"And that dance removed 10 thousand rands from the prize pot😭"

@S’fundo Sammy👑 wrote:

"Minnie Dlamini..you’re beautiful..your voice and legs are my fave 🥰"

@Binx! added:

"If this is what ageing looks like, then I’m ready to age!!!😭😭😭❤️ She's so pretty."

@mlulekimabona02 wrote:

"You are dancing like Rachel Kolisi😂😂❤️🌹🔥🔥😅"

