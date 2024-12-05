Minnie Dlamini received widespread praise for her exceptional hosting skills on Netflix's Love Never Lies SA , solidifying her status as one of Mzansi's top TV presenters

Author Jackie Phamotse highlighted Minnie's gentle yet firm demeanour, stunning fashion, and the show's beautiful South African locations

Social media users echoed the praise, applauding Minnie as a force and a "10/10" for her performance on the show

Minnie Dlamini has proven once again why she is one of the best TV presenters from Mzansi. The star, who hosts the new Netflix show Love Never Lies SA, received flowers for her unmatched hosting skills.

Minnie Dlamini praised for her hosting skills

South Africans have reacted to veteran TV presenter Minnie Dlamini's presenting skills on the latest series, Love Never Lies SA.

Taking to her X page, controversial author Jackie Phamotse sparked the conversation about Minni Dlamini's hosting skills with her post. Jackie said Minnie Dlamini was the perfect host for the show. She praised her gentle and stern character.

Jackie Phamotse also lauded Minnie for her stunning fashion on the show, the location which is a stunning representation of South Africa's beauty. Part of the post read:

"The structure of the show is so exciting. What a remarkably fresh show. #LoveNeverLiesSA"

SA reacts to Minnie Dlamini's hosting skills

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Jackie Phamotse. Many said Minnie Dlamini was the perfect host for the show.

@TvblogbyMLU said:

"She’s a force! She did absolutely 😻 … "Queen in her own right, and can we also take time to talk about her body ? 🙈🥹

@_SneSibiya wrote:

"10/10 🔥"

@MphoPilane8 said:

"👌 she was amazing!!!"

