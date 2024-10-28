Bathong! Minnie Dlamini Slams Invitation to Join Slay Queens Documentary Series
- The South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently slammed a production company after receiving a wild invitation
- The former Rockville actress received an invite to partake in an upcoming docu-series titled Slay Queens
- The star slammed the production for sending her the invitation on her now-deleted Instagram story
Shuu, Minnie Dlamini didn't hold back this time around. The media personality reacted to an invite she received recently.
Minnie reacts to Slay Queen's documentary series shoot
The South African media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has made headlines once again on social media after she sent out a strong warning message to all her haters and sabotagers trying to ruin her businesses behind her back.
Recently, the former Rockville actress shared a surprising email message from an unknown production company asking her if she could be part of a documentary series about the misconception of Slay Queens that they are about to shoot.
The star shared the screenshot of her now-deleted Instagram story on her page, slamming the production company.
She captioned the post:
"Excuse me?? Where do I enter in regards to slay queens?"
See the screenshot below:
The production company’s message highlighted Minnie’s journey as a successful businesswoman and media personality, noting how her experiences with tabloid narratives might bring unique insights to the series.
The email reads:
"The series delves into the controversial and often misunderstood world of Slay Queens, aiming to explore and debunk the many myths and misconceptions surrounding this cultural phenomenon... We would be honoured if you would consider participating in a sit-down interview for the series..."
