Shuu Minnie Dlamini didn't hold back this time around as she fired back at her haters

Minnie Dlamini sent a strong message to her haters. Image: Oupa Bopape

Yoh, Minni Dlamini didn't hold back this time as she sent a powerful message to her haters.

Minnie Dlamini claps back at haters

The South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has made headlines on social media recently after she made her mother's birthday extra special after splurging on a new car.

Earlier, the former Rockville actress had a strong clapback for all her haters who constantly tried to sabotage her business with lies behind her back. The star shared a now-deleted Instagram story on her social media page addressing all of the haters by saying:

"To all the people who are blocking my business with lies, and malicious intent, I been knowing… Remember one thing, you didn’t make me, and Karma exists."

Minnie Dlamini reacts to Pastor Enigma

Pastor Enigma recently found another target for his predictions, and Mzansi was not spared the juicy details. He is the latest social media sensation whose hilarious commentary has made him an overnight celebrity, and his comments about Minnie Dlamini had even her in stitches.

In response to the claims, the mother of one told ZiMoja that she found Enigma's comments hilarious and was unfazed:

"I thought it was hilarious. There are more serious matters to worry about than people's opinions."

Minnie Dlamini and Thapelo Mokoena's pic gets SA talking

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' photo with Thapelo Mokoena.

The pair had netizens scratching their heads after seeing how cosy they were in their picture.

