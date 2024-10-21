Minnie Dlamini recently splurged on her mom and gifted her a stunning new car for her birthday

A photo of her mom sitting pretty in her new ride is topping trends and had fans feeling all fuzzy inside

Meanwhile, others raised questions after it was alleged that Minnie was carless and using Uber as her mode of transport

Minnie Dlamini gifted her mom a car on her birthday. Images: minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini made her mother's birthday extra special by gifting her a stunning car.

Minnie Dlamini buys mom new car

Our girl, Minnie Dlamini, is leading in the daughter Olympics after spoiling her mom on her birthday.

Coming from celebrating her parents' anniversary, the former The Wild actress showed off her queen on Instagram after gifting her with a gorgeous car.

Minnie shared a photo of her mom looking cool in the driver's seat of her new whip:

"Happy birthday, my queenie. How cute is her gift? To the best Mama and Gogo, we love you, Bhubesi. You deserve the world, Mama. Love from your favourite daughter, lol."

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini's gift

Netizens praised Minnie and wished her mom a happy birthday:

South African radio personality, Sizwed Dhlomo, said:

"Happy birthday, mommy! Well done, Minnie!"

Mzansi socialite, Shauwn Mkhize, wrote:

"Ncoooh, happy birthday, mommy. Well done, baby sis."

Local media personality, Thando Thabethe, was impressed:

"This is beautiful! Congratulations, mom!"

stephythemakeupartist praised Minnie:

"One thing about you, you take care of home!"

Meanwhile, others had questions about Minnie's mode of transport after having allegedly downgraded her lifestyle according to Musa Khawula:

Compaqllow asked:

"Bathong, didn’t you say she Ubers to work and can’t afford a car just last week?"

Kagiesure said:

"Just 'cause she bought her mom a car, doesn’t mean she has a car of her own."

MaKoopano was inspired:

"The girl chose to walk and use Uber so she could bless her mom. Respect the queen."

Moshe_Meso trolled:

"She has to say it was her mom's and not hers. Otherwise Quinton Jones's allowance will go up."

