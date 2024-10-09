South Africans showed support for Minnie Dlamini after she allegedly downgraded her lifestyle

The TV personality reportedly doesn't have a car and has resorted to using Uber to get around

Meanwhile, others claimed that Minnie's downfall was near, with some poking at her messy divorce settlement

Minnie Dlamini apparently doesn't have a car anymore. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Minnie Dlamini has downgraded her lifestyle and is now without a car.

Minnie Dlamini reportedly downgrades

Our girl, Minnie Dlamini, is topping social media trends after it was alleged that she made some lifestyle changes.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, alleges that the former The Wild actress has downgraded her once-flashy lifestyle, claiming that she now does not have a car.

Musa claims that Minnie uses Ubers to get around, though it's unknown what happened to her car:

"It's still unclear what happened to her car, but we are learning that she ain't got one no more."

This comes after Pastor Enigma hilariously called Minnie out for flaunting her assets, saying she needed to repent before it was too late. Could this be it?

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini's alleged new lifestyle

Netizens supported Minnie, saying letting go of her car may have been a sound financial decision:

KingDon_za said:

"She's upgraded to a simple and basic life; I love it for her."

XekiHlongwane posted:

"Letting go of an expensive car can be the best financial decision for most people."

Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"We all have ups and downs. The car could be broken or taken away; let’s just be grateful for life."

Meanwhile, others brought up her spousal support drama and claimed her Uber driver may have been Musa's mole:

paballo_patsa was shocked:

"An Uber driver being one of your sources is some nasty work."

mrsibbs97 said:

"This downfall should be studied."

__T_touch asked:

"How is she going to support her ex-husband?"

