Minnie Dlamini made fun of the trolls always taking shots at her looks and past relationships

Our girl showed off her gorgeous home, saying people pay her to live the life of her dreams

Mzansi threw more shots at the actress, saying she's getting a big head and trolling her for being single

Netizens aren't impressed at Minnie Dlamini's video flaunting her home and bragging about her dream life. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Eh, looks like Minnie Dlamini has a message for her haters. The former Mrs Jones threw jabs at the trolls who've been making fun of her and showed off the stunning view from her luxurious house. Minnie seems to have ruffled a few feathers with her video, with netizens saying her video is unnecessary.

Minnie Dlamini throws shots at trolls and flaunts her home

Who would have thought that Minnie Dlamini would become a victim to trolls, consecutively even? You never know when your day will come, but according to Minnie, she's not phased because she's living the life of her dreams.

Twitter user Advo Barry Roux shared a video of the presenter trolling the trolls at her gorgeous penthouse while showing off the view from her bedroom - that will give them something to talk about!

"You know, there are people who pay me to wake up in the morning, put on make-up, dress nicely, and play with my child all day, and live in a house like this."

Mzansi weighs in on Minnie Dlamini's video

Looks like Minnie's video rubbed some netizens off the wrong way, and they were not impressed with her. Previously, the actress posted a selfie video that was mercilessly trolled online.

JohnsonAwalle said:

"Nohle Thema part 2 this one, she thinks she's untouchable...What a useless video!!!"

Cakeaddicttt responded:

"Loneliness at it's best doesn't matter you're rich or poor."

Gomza1343814 was confused:

"What's wrong with some of this celebs kanti? Haai they weird."

izunikky said:

"Let her move on…. Nobody cares or even wants her."

TheSheriffLP claimed:

"She looks so lonely in that big house, very lonely."

desmond_mohale declared:

"Tell her we don't care. We are very busy."

Minnie Dlamini shaded over ex-boyfriends

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Minnie Dlamini seemingly throwing shade at her former boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune. Netizens weren't impressed with the actress' comments about the Amakhosi goalie:

visse_ss wrote:

"That guy is happy and married, we can't say the same thing about her failed marriage."

Minnie was previously revealed to have dated Nota Baloyi after old pictures of the pair found their way to social media and caused a frenzy.

Source: Briefly News