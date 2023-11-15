A woman in South Africa went viral on TikTok for using a portable fan to stay cool during a church service

Many people found the video funny and relatable, as they can also get hot during long church services

Some people commented that they wanted to get a portable fan of their own

An aunty was spotted with a portable fan while enjoying a church sermon. Image: @shaniiboo

Summer is here, and one lady has already devised a plan to survive the heat.

Woman keeps cool with portable fan

A video posted on TikTok by @shaniiboo__ shows the aunty seated comfortably in her seat with a USB-powered fan on her lap as it blows her cool while she enjoys the sermon.

Talk about being prepared! No heat or humidity formed against this aunty shall prosper.

Watch the funny video below:

This aunty's creativity can be described as practical, resourceful, and innovative. She saw a problem - getting hot in church - and devised a solution that was both effective and stylish.

Her use of a portable fan shows that she is not afraid to think outside the box, and her ability to make a fashion statement from a practical item shows that she has a great sense of style.

SA amused by aunty's church fan

Many netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the video of the woman and how she was prepared to make sure she didn't feel hot in the lord's house. Others complimented her cool style and vibe.

LeE MiLlA_25 said:

"Well nice clean and comfortable ❤️."

Janique Francis wrote:

"The church them get cold up that's why she can sit with fan and tablet."

Erica Sunshine N Mir commented:

"Someone has introduced Auntie to Shein."

nana_ama_deon replied:

"I was glad when they said let’s go to the house of the lord she came prepared."

Courtneey commented:

"Auntie got her little setup hunny."

Ms_Gayle20$ replied:

"I want one."

jayjaylove said:

"That is swag ."

