This hilarious Mzansi TikTokker dropped some tips on how to impress your "white crush” in the pool

TikTokker @yerik.jomei shared a video of himself demonstrating swimming pool dos and don'ts

Mzansi people could not get enough of his unapologetic moves and asked for some more tips in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South African TikTokker @yerik.jomei has taken Mzansi by storm with his side-splitting advice on how to win the heart of your "white crush" by swimming in the most elegant and sophisticated manner possible.

Our main man shared a video of himself demonstrating swimming pool dos and don’ts. Image: @yerik.jomei/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Social media has provided a platform for a good laugh and societal stereotypes to be filled with laughter.

Mzansi TikTokker drops “white crush" swimming advice

In the video, Yerik, with his unmistakable South African charm, delivers a hilarious tutorial on the art of swimming gracefully in front of your crush. He starts by emphasising the importance of keeping it elegant and then proceeds to demonstrate a series of comically exaggerated swim moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He dives into the pool with all the finesse of an Olympic diver, glides through the water with the grace of a swan, and emerges from the pool with a dramatic gasp for air that will leave you in stitches.

What makes this video truly special is Yerik's ability to poke fun at stereotypes and turn them into something light-hearted and amusing.

Take a look:

Dating video has South Africa in stitches

This guy had people laughing hard! The comment section was quickly filled with laughter and humour around these typical stereotypes.

Read some of the comments:

The Lone Rider gave some advice:

“If you're scared of swimming, go to a swimming class for one week. The first week it's just getting you accustomed to the water.”

Tumi was stressed:

“He almost bumped his head after diving.”

Clwn_ laughed:

“My brother, so you can float.”

Kaymoh ❤️ can't Yerik's deal:

“Not our fathers catching the smoke.”

Far South loved it:

“You're a delight. Your posts bring smiles and good vibes.”

Rinathama Muofhe wanted tips:

“How do you float, bro?? Teach me your ways.”

SA woman finds true love and luxury on dating app, shares TikTok video of her lush life

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African woman's life underwent a remarkable transformation through the power of a dating app.

This South African lady not only discovered true love but also embraced a life of luxury, and she couldn't contain her excitement. TikTok user @tsonga_doll0 shared the video on her page to share her joy and inspire otherse.

In the captivating TikTok video, she provides a glimpse into her newfound happiness as a spoiled wifey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News