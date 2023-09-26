TikTok video captures a crocodile swimming in Richards Bay harbour, leaving South Africans confused

Unusual croc encounter stuns viewers and sparks discussions after the TikTok video goes viral

Mzanis people feel for the croc and hope someone helps it, but also want to know how this happened

In a shocking and rare encounter, a TikTok video captured the attention of South Africans as it showed a crocodile casually swimming in the waters of Richards Bay harbour.

It is not the norm to see crocodiles in harbours, as crocodiles are freshwater reptiles. This video has left many puzzling.

Crocodile swimming Richars Bay Harbour goes viral

The video, uploaded by TikTok user @cl.boshoff, shows the large crocodile leisurely gliding through the harbour waters, its large body and eyes visible above the surface.

This is not something any local ever thought to see. A croc in the ocean, things are getting wild out here!

Take a look:

South Africans want to know what’s going on

While people were confused by the whole situation, they showed care for the animal as they knew it was not where it was supposed to be.

Read some comments below:

@WildlifeEnthusiast:

"Nature never ceases to amaze! I hope they can safely relocate the crocodile."

@CuriousMind33:

"I've lived in Richards Bay my whole life, and I've never seen anything like this!"

@SafetyFirstSA:

"Let's hope everyone stays safe, including our scaly friend!"

@CoastalLifeViews:

"This is why I love living by the coast; you never know what you'll see!"

@AdventurousSoul:

"Imagine going for a swim and meeting this guy! Nature is unpredictable."

