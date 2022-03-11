A viral video of a crocodile taking a casual stroll in Kasane caused a frenzy on the social media streets

The clip was shared by Maranath Monty Chiziyo and shows a woman attempting to shoo the large reptile away

Cyber citizens were left both confused and amused at the uncommon sight and shared their witty comments

Online users were left shook after watching a video of a woman trying to remove a crocodile from a nearby premises.

A video of a woman attempting to chase away a crocodile was shared online. Image: Maranath Monty Chiziyo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video was shared on Facebook by Maranath Monty Chiziyo and the large reptile can be seen walking outside a property believed to be in Kasane. A white lady is seen approaching it and attempting to shoo it away as the nervous bystanders watch closely.

“They call it Kasane ... And I call it home. Khaya lame. Welcome to Kasane,” the post was captioned.

Kasane is a town in the north-eastern corner of Botswana, near the borders of Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The cyber community shared their funny and witty comments on the post:

Dicemann Tde asked:

“What is this lady trying to prove? It's not worth it. What's wrong with people kante? Willing to throw away your life for what?”

Suzanne Elliott Smith replied:

“Diane French - hope the chickens and goats got home before this visitor arrived.”

Minsozi Kasaira commented:

“Oh my goodness.”

Sibeso Moola said:

“Bongie Seakgatlheng I keep saying Kasane ke jungle hel koore batho ba hakgametse nna re tlwaetse.”

Lebogang Lavito Gorosang reacted:

“It's the accent for me.”

