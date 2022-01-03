A woman who was doing her chores by Nandoni Dam in Limpopo was attacked and killed by a crocodile over the weekend

The woman who has been identified as Mudzanani Humbelani, is said to have been at the dam because her village has no water

Social media users cannot believe that in 2022, there are still people in South Africa who have to wash their clothes at a dam

VENDA - A family ushered the new year with heartbreak after a 25-year-old woman tragically died while doing laundry at Nandoni Dam in Limpopo.

The incident took place on 1 January in Tshitomboni village, outside Thohoyandou, Venda and the Ward councillor Phillip Munyai says Mudzanani Humbelani's death could have been avoided.

SABC News reports that members of the community found Humbelani's head after a search for her was launched when the family realised she had not returned from doing her chores.

“The family noticed her when she was going for washing but they didn’t notice when she got back. We went there and search for her body," said Munyai.

Munyai explains that Humbelani went to the river to wash her laundry because the village has not had water in their pipes. Villagers are now forced to go to the Nondani Dam to collect water and do their laundry even though the waters are infested with crocodiles.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Munyai stated villagers have not benefited from the building of the dam because the dam does not supply water to the village but water supply is diverted to other areas by the municipality.

He added that four other people have also been killed by crocodiles at the same dam while either bathing, fetching water or doing laundry, like Humbelani. Munyai called on the government to supply water to the village.

South Africans angered by Humbelani's death

Taking to social media, South Africans share Muynai's sentiments that the young woman's death could have been avoided. Here's what they had to say:

@KingsolLechesa said:

"How do we have such unemployment numbers when there's so much work to be done. There's money(misused/misappropriated etc), there's human capital (incl graduates), and yet our people have to die like this? @PresidencyZA It's appalling!"

@amor_sole said:

"Poor sweet girl, I hope she didn't suffer much. Condolences to her family and friends.What an awful thing to happen."

@konaitej said:

"Laundry at the river...27 years in democracy. RIP"

@LauDlamini said:

"Wait wait. Do we still have people doing laundry at the river? "

@PeterDermauw said:

"The year is 2021 and due to the lying, stealing, corrupt and incompetent crime against humanity ANC government people are still washing clothes in rivers."

