On 22 December a 21-year-old priest in Bothaville attempted to baptise a 41-year-old congregant in a river

Their corpses were discovered several kilometres from the scene of the baptism, as the water had washed them away

There has reportedly been an increase in drownings in South Africa recently, particularly in the Free State

KROONSTAD - On 22 December a 21-year-old priest in Bothaville took a few members of his congregation to a river outside Kroonstad so that they could be baptised.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), said that a woman of 41 years and the young priest were washed away while he was baptising her.

Makhele said that their corpses were discovered several kilometres from the scene of the baptism. He added that churches should avoid activities that involved large bodies of water as the increased water level could have fatal consequences, News24 reports.

A baptism near Kroonstad resulted in two deaths. Image: Twitter/ @RossDave27

Source: Twitter

The increase in drownings in South Africa

Makhele said that the current rainy season in many parts of South Africa, including the Free State, has caused the water pressure in rivers to increase, which can also cause drowning.

SAPS reported that there has been an increase in drownings in South Africa recently, particularly in the Free State. In Senekal a man, aged 41, tried to cross the river and drowned. His corpse was found on Christmas Day.

In another incident, four people drowned after trying to drive through a flooded road in Rosendal. The people who drowned included two children and two adults.

Reactions to the influx of drownings in the Free State

@PlantFather2 said:

"The community of the Free State have urged government to build bridges and proper roads with their taxes, for safe crossing."

@AfricaMpilo shared:

"Nothing breaks my heart like this."

TP Makhele believes:

"There are still a lot of things we as humans drill don't understand. Baptism by water is ancient. Water spirits can be ruthless."

Brian Ferreira asked:

"Would swimming lessons maybe help?"

SA horrified as heavy rains cause hundreds of homes to flood in Hammanskraal

Speaking of flooding, yesterday Briefly News reported that residents of Hammanskraal, outside of Tshwane, have been left devastated following heavy rains that left about 300 households flooded in the Majaneng village.

It comes as various parts of Gauteng continue to be battered by a torrential downpour. SABC News reported that people whose homes were not affected by the flash floods banded together to offer shelter to some affected residents.

Members of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) said homes are inevitably flooded when the area experiences a heavy downpour of rain.

