South African SASSA beneficiaries who still use a Gold Card are running out of time. Postbank has confirmed that the rollout of new Black Cards will start on 29 April 2026, and the old cards will stop working completely after 31 August 2026.

The SASSA gold card will be discontinued after the end of August 2026. Image: Smile FM

Source: UGC

Millions of grant recipients across the country need to act before that deadline. Missing it means no access to monthly grant payments until the switch is made.

Here is how to get your new card

The good news is that the process could not be simpler. Beneficiaries can collect their new Postbank Black Card for free at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer, or Spar stores nationwide. No forms need to be filled in, and no SASSA office visit is required. A valid South African ID or temporary ID is all that is needed.

The card can be collected in any province, regardless of where the grant was originally approved. Once collected, the new card works immediately, and any remaining balance from the old card carries over automatically.

Those who have already made the switch do not need to do anything. Their cards remain valid and still include perks like free monthly statements and limited free withdrawals.

Postbank has also warned beneficiaries to watch out for fraudsters trying to take advantage of the changeover. The real Black Card has the word “Postbank” printed clearly on the front, and the entire process is completely free. Anyone asking for payment or paperwork is a scam.

See the full report by The South African here:

Source: Briefly News