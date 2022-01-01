5 Celeb Scandas of 2021: Featuring AKA, Somizi, Unathi, JubJub and Makhadzi

Celebrities and scandals are synonymous and often follow one another. 2021 has been no exception as the year saw some major tea being spilt.

2021 was a year that saw plenty of celebrity scandals. Photo credit: @AKAworldwide, @Somizi, @Unathi.co

Briefly News takes a look at 5 of the biggest scandals that hogged the headlines in 2021 with some really big ones in the last few months.

1. AKA and Nellie Tembe

The investigation into the death of Nelli Tembe was officially been reopened by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), according to News24.

The publication shared that just three months after the tragic passing of Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, the NPA has referred back the docket of her passing to the police for further investigation.

According to the City Press, the police had concluded their investigation on May 25 and forwarded it to the office of the public prosecutor, but they were requested to investigate once again following alleged deficiencies that were identified.

The NPA then said this was a suicide investigation and what the police had provided had elements of there being suspicions of murder.

2. Somizi and Mohale breakup

Mohale Motaung has come out with some shocking allegations about his marriage to Somizi Mhlongo.

Their marriage was not as happy as they would have had people think and Mohale has said that it was quite abusive.

This could explain the sudden distance between the two who used to be inseparable.

Sunday World reported that Mohale alleged that Somizi threatened him with a knife only three weeks after they were married.

The South African reported that the tabloid had used an interview Mohale did with the producers of Somizi's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.

3. Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo Kaya drama

As the news of Unathi's sudden dismissal at Kaya FM makes headlines, more information on the exact cause of her sacking is coming to light. It's alleged the Idol's SA judge had an altercation with fellow radio host Sizwe Dhlomo, exchanging heated words after Dhlomo was late for a show.

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that him and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said him and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959. He said he was as surprised when Unathi laid a formal complaint with the HR department, according to TshisaLIVE.

4. Jub Jub vs Amanda du Pont and Masechaba

South African actress and model Amando Du Pont has posted a shocking video on Instagram alleging that she was raped, abused and psychologically terrorised by Jub Jub for two years by Jub Jub.

She posted the revelation after she was dragged when Jub Jub appeared on MacG's show.

Amanda posted a detailed 17-minute video on Instagram explaining her ordeal. She opened up and couldn't hold back the tears as she explained all the horrible things she had to endure.

She said that the real reason that she left was that she thought Jub Jub was going to kill her. She went to the police station, the female police officer told her to go home and think about it.

Masechaba Ndlovu Also Accuses Jub Jub of Sexual Abuse, Moja Love Drops Him Following 2nd Scandal

Masechaba Ndlovu has also taken to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub.

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her

Amanda Du Pont & Masechaba Khumalo Hit Back at Jub Jub’s Mom, Refuse to Apologise

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo have hit back at Jub Jub's mom, Jacqueline Mpambani. Jacqueline is also popularly known as Mama Jackie in Mzansi.

The actress and the radio personality have opened up after Mama Jackie recently demanded that they apologise to her and retract their statements after they accused her son of rape.

They mentioned her name in the accusations against the Uyajola 9/9 hitmaker. Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu did not apologise nor retract their statements, instead, they filed answering affidavits. According to IOL, the two stars' court docs were posted on Twitter by broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.

5. Makhadzi and King Monada beef (and making up again)

Makhadzi and King Monada were at odds after a video of their new song Ghanama went viral. The Limpopo artists are currently clashing over ownership of the track. The song, according to the Matorokisi hitmaker, is hers.

She claims that she brought the song to King Monada and that she brought Prince Benza, who made the beat, to the fore to make a beat for her. Makhadzi explained her side of the story in a Facebook post.

"Our king must just drop his song called Impossible ft Makhadzi 'cause we can't let greediness make us fight! How can you own a song without doing anything?" said Makhadzi.

Reunited at Last: Makhadzi and King Monada Perform 'Ghanama' Together in Video

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the stars were seen singing the song together at an ANC rally. They even hugged each other while performing the smash hit.

The clip of the musicians partying together was shared on Twitter by one of their fans who was happy to see them sharing a smile on stage. Judging from the clip, Khadzi and King Monada have buried the hatchet, according to ZAlebs.

Check out the video here.

Most of their fans who saw the video applauded them for ending their beef. They shared that it just wasn't good for the unity of South African artists, especially since both of them come from the same province.

