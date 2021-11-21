Television and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has been sacked from Kaya FM after an altercation with fellow radio host, Sizwe Dhlomo

It's alleged the Idol's SA judge made false abuse claims against her co-worker which were further debunked when audio recordings from the heated disagreement surfaced

Peeps are still super sceptical and can't believe either celeb could behave so poorly

As the news of Unathi's sudden dismissal at Kaya FM makes headlines, more information on the exact cause of her sacking is coming to light. It's alleged the Idol's SA judge had an altercation with fellow radio host Sizwe Dhlomo, exchanging heated words after Dhlomo was late for a show.

Television and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has been sacked from Kaya FM after an altercation with fellow radio host, Sizwe Dhlomo. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“Sizwe was supposed to come in for his show and release her. Radio hosting rules state that the previous host can’t leave until the next one arrives, so she was angry he was late,” a source told City Press.

The source also alleges that Unathi continued to complain about patriarchal double standards in the industry and swore at Dhlomo in isiXhosa.

The Idols SA judge then lodged a formal complaint with the HR department who took the matter very seriously. Unathi apparently claimed she feared for her life and would take the matter up with the EFF and the Twitter streets if Dhlomo remained on the air.

Dhlomo however, maintained his innocence and asked that recordings be listened to since the pair's altercation happened while the microphones were still on in the studio.

It's likely an investigation into these recordings proved Unathi's allegations were false.

Dhlomo has since opened a case against the starlet, IOL reports.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news:

@Ms_Kefilwe said:

"The story don't add up."

@MR_K_R_B said:

"False allegations are a serious issue. We always say women who file false allegations must also get punishment. Sizwe could've been fired for something he didn't do."

@XhosaGuy5 said:

"Unathi & Sizwe are reasonable human beings, I don't believe this."

