Campers and fishermen were met with the shock of their lives when they saw a man throw a dismembered body into a dam in Pretoria

The unidentified man was seen standing on the Edenvale bridge on Monday night, 27 December in Pretoria

The South African Police Service in Pretoria says a murder investigation has ensued as a result of the discovery

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service in Pretoria were called to a gruesome scene at Roodeplaat Dam by campers and fishermen who discovered a mutilated body.

The group says they saw a motorist close to where the body was dumped and believe he is responsible for dumping the torso and other body parts.

A group of people who were camping and fishing at Roodeplaat Dam saw a man throw a mutilated body into the dam on Monday night.

Source: Getty Images

TimesLIVE reports that the body that was discovered on Monday night, 27 December was wrapped in cling wrap and the limbs, head and torso were chopped off.

The group of campers and fishermen say the unknown man was seen on the Edenvale bridge. A woman then called the police to let them know of the man they had seen and what they saw him doing.

Colonel Dimakatso Sello, SAPS spokesperson in Tshwane says the police are have opened up a murder investigation, according to News24.

South Africans react to the mutilated body being discovered

Heading online, some people have shared their thoughts about the discovery of a dismembered body at a Pretoria dam, here are some comments:

@LyndaJane8 said:

"Evil souls amongst us for sure."

@V3ry_Offensiv3 said:

"And not a single one took a video or photo when everyone has a capable camera in their pockets."

@DuchessWakanda said:

"This is witchcraft that needs certain rituals have to be performed to 1) get richer, 2) grant power, is really out of line. What else would you use someone else's body parts for? People no longer have conscience... #sad"

