The case against the man accused of killing seven family members in Polokwane has been postponed to January

The incident was sparked by a fight over the family home and how it was being run, according to a family spokesperson

Locals on social media, who are still shocked by the incident, decried the murders of an entire family over a dispute

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MALAMULELE - More details are emerging following the brutal slayings of seven members of the same family that rocked the community of Jimmy Jones Village outside Malamulele in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Christmas Day.

The case against Azwidowi Enoch Ndou, accused of carrying out the shocking murders, has been postponed to January next year after the 52-year-old man made his first appearance at the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The seven people killed at Jimmy Jones Village were murdered over a family spat. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ndou was charged with seven counts of murder, according to the regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, who said the case was postponed for further investigations and for the accused to establish legal representation.

TimesLIVE reported that after allegedly committing the murders, the accused handed himself over at the Thohoyandou police station. He was subsequently arrested while the firearm used to commit the crime was seized. The seven victims have since been identified after the extended family were notified of their deaths.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Names of seven victims released

According to an IOL report, they are 33-year-old Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou; 37-year-old Portia Mabasa (Ndivhuwo's wife); 33-year-old Mpho Donald Ndou; 12-year-old Rendani Winnus Ndou; eight-year-old Dakalo Makondo Ndou; four-year-old Ronewa Ndou; and one-year-old Wanga Ndou (Ndivhuwo's child).

A family spokesperson, Thendo Mulaudzi, said the speculation is that the incident was sparked by a fight over who could "control who could come to the family home and who could stay at the family home."

It's understood the suspect did not live at the home where the bloody incident occurred on a full-time basis. According to Mulaudzi, the home belongs to the grandfather of two of the deceased, Mpho and Ndivhuwo.

South Africans online horrified

Residents of Limpopo and the country at large are still shocked by the violent incident and have taken to social media to react to the latest developments. Facebook users lamented that the spat stemmed from a disagreement about the home or how it was run.

Briefly News took to the comments to bring readers some of the loudest reactions.

@Mapelo Molebatsi Mohonoe wrote:

"It's never direct kids fighting for the home. It's always grandkids. This kukithi (it's my home) nonsense must end. The entitlement amongst grandkids is ridiculous."

@Mamohau Moleleki said:

"Even though I don't see his face, kodwa (but) I already see no remorse for what he did......he must rot in jail......there is absolutely nothing that justifies his horrific actions......jeeeeeeer."

@Jonathan Idani added:

"52yrs old killing family members over grandfather's house? This man was suppose to have his own house mos. Africans with inheritance Hai kunzima."

Source: Briefly News