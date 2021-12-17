A woman has been arrested on charges of murder after she allegedly stabbed her lover to death after a quarrel over money

SOMERSET EAST - A 51-year-old woman is in police custody in Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape after she was arrested for alleged murder following an argument with her boyfriend over his December work bonus.

TimesLIVE reported a dispute broke out between the pair when the woman confronted her lover, who, at the time of the reported incident, was walking along the road in the small village situated about 170 kilometres north of Gqeberha.

A woman in Cookhouse has been charged with the murder of her lover. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the incident that happened on Wednesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the woman was vexed to the point where she allegedly stabbed the deceased, who's been identified as 38-year-old Akhona Sondlo after his family was notified of his passing.

It remains unclear if the suspect had armed herself with the knife intentionally before accosting and later allegedly using the knife on Sondlo, who was subsequently declared dead on the scene.

“The two were involved in a brief argument. She became angry and allegedly stabbed him in the upper body soon afterwards. It is thought the argument was over the deceased's 13th cheque,” said Nkohli.

The woman has since been charged with murder, while the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s investigations are underway. She is expected to make her first appearance in the Somerset East Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 December.

