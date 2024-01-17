82 Ethiopians detained in Mozambique for illegal entry, en route to South Africa through Zimbabwe

The group, aged 14 to 45, had no proper documentation

Police spokesperson Mateus Mindú reported the group was found travelling in a cargo truck

Illegal immigrants were discovered hiding in a truck, attempting entry into South Africa from Mozambique. Image: Yusuf Ambramjee

Source: Twitter

A total of 82 Ethiopian citizens were apprehended in central Mozambique's Manica province on Sunday for illegal entry, with intentions to travel to South Africa via Zimbabwe. The group, aged between 14 and 45, lacked proper documentation.

According to the Club of Mozambique, Mateus Mindú, the spokesperson for the Manica police, mentioned that the group was discovered travelling in a cargo truck.

"None of them had any documentation."

Authorities, led by Mateus Mindú, are currently in the process of repatriating the individuals.

Illegal border crossing

According to Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on Twitter, crossing borders illegally is often facilitated by guides or traffickers who charge substantial fees to transport foreigners, typically to South Africa.

Mzansi believes that more needs to be done at the borders

@djstago posted:

"We're not angry enough . We need to be given time off work and all of us go guard our borders for a month."

@Thesonofwoman stated"

"Now think of those who made it to South Africa. We will never deal with the issue of illegal immigration in this country."

@bovungana_t mentioned:

"Police and law enforcement must intensify stop and search, especially in these Spaza shops."

@ThulaniMap12176 stated:

"Corrupt police officers selling their country to these people for crumbs."

@LindequeEddie1 says:

"We should no longer allow this. We are struggling to feed South Africans, we don't have the financial means to absorb foreign nationals."

@Larry_LMJ posted:

W"e need to remove crime root and all."

@Kgomotso_TooRad expressed:

"The driver of the truck fled how?"

@realnorma_kay stated:

"Ethiopians are the biggest problem in South Africa in comparison to other illegals."

KZN Premier tours the South Africa-Mozambique border

Previously, Briefly News reported that KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the Mozambique-South Africa border in the UMkhanyakude District, pledging to secure the open border by constructing a high wall fence.

This decision follows recent developments in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Source: Briefly News