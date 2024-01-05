KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the Mozambique-South Africa border vowing to enhance security by building a high wall fence

This choice is influenced by recent events in Zimbabwe and South Africa

Minister Bheki Cele underscores the need to enhance border technology to tackle crime effectively

KZN Premier visited the SA-Mozambique border to construct a new wall. Image: PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the Mozambique-South Africa border in the UMkhanyakude District, pledging to secure the open border by constructing a high wall fence.

This decision follows recent developments in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

South Africans not impressed

Mzansi believes that nothing will be done as this is due to the upcoming elections

@SfisoMemela expressed:

"I still say the apartheid government was the best, they protected us and our country."

@LesediNxumalo stated:

"Looks like she’s doing it for cameras."

@Sthembi19281518 mentioned:

"They always pretend they didn't know this."

@BenSaw57 says:

"Politicians are a joke. Anyone that believes them is a bigger joke."

@_motswanakid claims:

"PR, Elections are around the corner."

@Busani_M_ says:

"There's nothing substantial being said."

@Old_Geee notes that there are empty promises being made:

"All talk but no action."

Police minister emphasises upgrading border technology to combat crime

According to IOL, Minister Bheki Cele urges enhanced technology at borders, cautioning that manual procedures could unintentionally aid criminal elements.

Joined by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and senior SAPS and Border Management Authority officials, Minister Bheki Cele received a briefing from a task team deployed to curb cross-border crimes, particularly vehicle smuggling.

"The team's report indicated positive outcomes, and the implemented measures for effective policing during the festive season have shown promising results so far."

