Patriotic Alliance members went viral for making a Zimbabwean turn back home

The incident was recorded on camera, and it shows two members confronting a man with a bike on him, telling him to go back to Zimbabwe

South Africans found the video suspicious and believed that it was staged

A video of the Patriotic Alliance members turning a Zimbabwean away from the border went viral. Images: Patriotic Alliance South Africa

Members of the Patriotic Alliance made a Zimbabwean national trying to cross into South Africa through the Limpopo River turn back into Zimbabwe. The man was trying to get into the country with a bicycle and didn’t make it fr when he encountered the PA members.

Man turned away at the Zimbabwean border

The man’s actions were caught on camera. eNCA posted the viral video and reported the incident happened. In the video, the man is standing by the shallow part of the river carrying his bicycle. Two members of The Patriotic Alliance, which is in the province at the border, are standing with him and making him turn back. Moments later, the man is shown walking across the waters with his bicycle on his shoulder. It’s believed that the man crossed the less-known crossing points of the border.

SA thinks it was planned

South Africans shared their views on the video and believed the man would return to the Beitbridge border when nobody was around. Others thought it was planned.

Vika Ntsume said:

“This is problematic for the communities because criminals from Zimbabwe can just walk in and become a problem in our communities.”

Stan Ndaba asked:

“So if PA can go there and intercept so easily, where are the border officials?”

Wedding Shabangu laughed.

“That is their guy. They made him turn back. It’s just campaigning strategy.”

Gary Gerald Navo Cruz remarked:

“He will be back later.”

Rico G. Suave wanted to know:

“What’s so hard for the authorities to protect our borders? I fail to understand.”

Adolph Shocks Selane was amazed.

“The way that guy walks, he seems like one of them. That thing is staged. Political scores.”

Rafique Poole was in dispbelief.

“Sounds planned because no one is that dumb.”

Illegal immigrants cross the Limpopo border in viral video

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ActionSA president Herman Mashaba witnessed as people crossed the border in front of him.

Mashabawas in Limpopo to meet Action SA members and to visit the border to see if it is secured. To his surprise, people crossed before him, and he recorded the entire incident. South Africans joked about the incident and believed that Mashaba and his party members probably staged this.

