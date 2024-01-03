Mzansi has intensified efforts to detect cholera at the Beitbridge border

This is after the Zimbabwean government revealed that it is struggling to battle the cholera outbreak, which claimed over 250 lives

South Africans called for the borders to be closed and were worried about the outbreak entering the country

South Africa is intensifying its screening efforts at the Beitbridge border after the Department of Health was worried that the country was struggling with a cholera outbreak.

SA concerned about cholera outbreak

According to eNCA, Zimbabwe has seen an increase in cholera cases and has been battling the disease since last year February. It is said to have caused over 200 deaths and has spread to all ten provinces in Zimbabwe. Foster Mohale, the department’s spokesperson, confirmed that the country is ramping up efforts to screen those coming in from Zimbabwe to ensure they do not cross the border with cholera.

He revealed that the department had not detected any cholera cases in the country, but because people travelled to different countries and some are returning, they have intensified their screening. He has called on travellers to be vigilant and as transparent as possible with any symptoms they may be experiencing.

Netizens are concerned about an outbreak

South Africans on Facebook were worried that the disease might cross into the country.

Jerry Cholo asked:

“Is it infectious? If yes, we know SA is importing plenty of it from this week. So, what plans does the government have around this?”

Xibu Lation remarked:

“Most Zimbabweans this week are coming back to SA to work. We’re dead already.”

Rosl Mösz Liebenberg asked:

“Screening? What about those entering using the river daily?”

Colin Mbele remarked:

“Too late. We have so many illegal immigrants living here.”

Jasmine Graaf wrote:

“The bribe money has just increased.”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Hammanskraal to assess the cholera outbreak that struck the country last year.

Ramaphosa apologised to the residents after over 26 people were killed in the outbreak as a result of the poor water quality in the area. Although the residents met him in great jubilation, the country was not impressed as he was blamed for his government’s inability to provide quality access to water.

