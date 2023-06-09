President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Hammanskraal area to assess the situation of the deadly cholera outbreak

HAMMANSKRAAL - President Cyril Ramaphosa made a visit to Hammanskraal, Pretoria, amid the devastating cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of over 20 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly welcomed by Hammanskraal residents during an apology address for the deadly cholera outbreak. Image: Frennie Shivambu & stock image

Source: Getty Images

As Ramaphosa entered Temba Stadium on Thursday, 8 June, he was greeted with cheers and ululation from residents contending with poor water quality in the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issues apology for Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

The president issued a seemingly sincere apology to the Hammanskraal residents, adding that the government failed the community.

Ramaphosa said:

“Your basic human right of having clean water, we have not lived up to your expectations as the people of Hammanskraal.”

Hammanskraal Resident says President Ramaphosa doesn't understand emotional damage caused by cholera outbreak

While the president received a warm welcome from the community, one resident said that President Ramaphosa does not understand the full extent of the emotional damage the people in the area endured.

Speaking to , the resident, Thami, said he doesn't think the president feels what he is feeling.

The resident detailed how he lost his uncle to the outbreak on Tuesday, 6 June, only two days before the president's visit to the area.

Thami said:

"I've lost my uncle, it's sad, and people want to make this thing a political thing. It's not a political thing."

President Cyril Ramaphosa blames Hammanskraal water crisis on City of Tshwane

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has pointed that finger at the City of Tshwane for failing to provide residents with clean water.

Ramaphosa said R60 million had been allocated to the City of Tshwane to fix the problems at the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant, but R14 million was used.

South Africans question why Cyril Ramaphosa received a warm welcome from Hammanskraal residents

Below are some comments:

@NLuthada said:

"People cheered for him, ululating and happily for him."

@Motlhajwe7 questioned:

"And why were they excited to see him?"

@SakheDolonga added:

"From the reception he received, it seems like they understand each other."

@NLuthada asked:

"They were ululating him, happy to see him, kanti how do express dissatisfaction?"

@ThabisoHTD1 criticised:

"The people of Hammanskraal and Mamelodi will be singing the ANC songs and giving the ANC their votes, and after, they are coming back to complain about the same ANC they love and vote..."

@ThuliSaul_ said:

"This just took words out of my mouth... Clowns are celebrating Ramaphosa meanwhile, others are at a loss."

@Kgopzaza complained:

"He only accepts responsibility for failing the Hammanskraal people, But he killed them, 26 dead due to his government's negligence."

Hammanskraal residents chase away Tshwane mayor amid cholera outbreak, Cilliers brink blames “political games”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Hammanskraal residents were less than enthused to see the City of Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink, on Monday, 22 May.

Brink tried to visit the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal but was met with angry residents instead. The hospital has been treating cholera patients since the outbreak, which has claimed 15 lives.

Brink was supposed to join various government officials on a Hammanskraal site visit. The purpose of the site visit was to inform residents about the government's response to the cholera outbreak.

