President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to alley SA concerns about Vladimir Putin's possible attendance at the Brics summit

Ramaphosa said that whatever decision he makes regarding the issue, the matter will be handled well

The president promised to tell South Africans what the government will do himself once the decision is made

PRETORIA - As South Africans wait with bated breath to see what government will do about Russian President's Vladimir Putin impending visit to SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to assure the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the issue of Vladimir Putin's Brics summit attendance will be well-handled. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said he would announce what will happen regarding Putin's Brics summit attendance, assuring the situation will be well handled.

The president made the assurances on Tuesday, 6 June, after bilateral talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Cyril Ramaphosa is still deliberating on how to handle Vladimir Putin's invite to Brics summit

While August's Brics Summit is fast approaching, President Ramamphosa said he is still deliberating on the course of action SA can take.

eNCA reported that Ramaphosa vowed that the country will hear SA's plan directly from him once the decision has been made.

Ramaphosa said:

"Much of what you hear around is really just talk. As I said at one press conference, in the end, you will hear from me. I will be the one who will say this is what is going to happen."

Fikile Mbalula hints to SA government rescinding Putins Brics summit invitation

There has been speculation that the South African government is considering rescinding Putin's invitation in light of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against the Russian president.

African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula hinted at such during an interview with the Sunday Times. Mbalula said that Putin Should not feel belittled should South Africa withdraw its invitation, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans debate what SA should do about Putin's Brics summit attendance

Below are some comments:

@yates144029 implored:

"Ramaphosa, Do the right thing for South Africa, not for the Party, but for the people!"

@SiyaMsM_ claimed:

"South Africa is a member of BRICS, and President V Putin is more than welcome in our country. As SA citizens, we want him here we are BRICS."

@debbiepieterse demanded:

"No... Arrest Putin."

Purebliss Ash said:

"We are BRICS. In Putin, we believe. Can't wait to see the day the dollar dies."

Raindrop Jeff Jefferson added:

"Skype meeting will be good otherwise, the Kremlin stronghold will be breathing down our necks."

Fred Makgwathana asked:

"Why is the President not delegating someone to attend this Brics summit? Unnecessary Politics is happening to destroy South Africa."

Nomvula Mhlongo suggested:

"Step out Cyril... We need a new president and a new leading party, not ANC."

Menzi Chamane commented:

"If it was another president, they would have been decisive in their position. I mean, Naledi is more decisive."

