International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor expressed anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant

Pandor slammed the International Criminal Court for failing to take action against other leaders who practice serious abuse

The SA government’s stance on Russia has left citizens fuming, with some condemning ANC’s relationship with the country

PRETORIA - The arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court has left the South African government in a difficult position.

Minister Naledi Pandor expressed anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant. Image: Anton Novoderezhkin & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was speaking after a meeting with her Sri Lankan counterpart in Pretoria on Wednesday, 22 March. She condemned the ICC’s decision and believes the warrant is serious and worrying.

Pandor slammed the court for failing to issue arrest warrants for other leaders who committed serious offences. She said leaders who practise serious abuse in situations of conflict remain unscathed by the ICC, according to TimesLIVE.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said government understands its legal obligation as Putin is expected to visit the country for the Brics summit in August. However, it is unclear whether the Russian leader will attend the event in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Russia’s investigative body opened a criminal case against the IIC prosecutor and judges following the issuing of Putin’s arrest warrant. The committee slammed the move and says it was illegal with no grounds for criminal liability, News24 reported.

Mzansi condemns SA’s stance on Russia

@MrBull1929 said:

“They are too noble for words. The moral high ground ship sailed when half of all ANC cadres became billionaires and keeps failing lifestyle audits. Theft is equivalent to 1 Sandton City per day, including Saturdays and Sundays, 365/yr. We wonder why we have failed to uplift the poor.”

@southafricanba1 commented:

“Got to make sure that the piggy bank is full.”

@MangiMaseko2 posted:

“South Africans are tired of being governed by greedy ANC senior citizens, ANC is not different from The Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front of Robert Mugabe.”

@bthsmart wrote:

“Putin is a war criminal. What's to discuss? Oh right... He also happens to be ANC's biggest donor.”

@Tyres101 added:

“Putin stands for everything the ANC stands for like the murder of women and children, corruption.”

Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula says SA will continue to support Russia despite criticism

Briefly News also reported that despite widespread criticism, South Africa has vowed to continue maintaining ties with Russia.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the remarks at the second Russia-Africa parliamentary conference in Moscow. Her comments left many fuming on social media.

During her address, Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa will continue to support Russia.

