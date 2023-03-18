The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Spokesperson of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova slammed the move, saying it is meaningless

Ukraine has welcomed the ICC’s arrest warrant and believes that it is the beginning of several more to come

MOSCOW – The Kremlin claims Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant has “no meaning” in the country.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued the warrant and accused Putin of war crimes in Ukraine. However, Russia is believed to have denied the allegations suggesting its troops committed atrocities in the neighbouring country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the ICC’s decision is meaningless in Russia from a legal point. According to News24, she said Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC and bears no obligations under it.

The ICC also accused Putin of unlawfully deporting children and transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. eNCA reported that over 16 000 children have been deported, with most of them being allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has welcomed the ICC’s arrest warrant. The war-torn country’s chief prosecutor believes the “historic” move against Putin was just the beginning of more to come.

Netizens call for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest

@LlopisMarta95 said:

“Today begins the path of justice for so many Russian war crimes.”

@ChristerHedman commented:

“Justice will be served!”

@PN46PN46 posted:

“Right and important decision. They will pay for their crimes!”

@Victori95041098 wrote:

“It’s about time!”

@auntmaggiep added:

“May goodness and mercy be with all of Ukraine.”

