The relationship between the United States of America and South Africa may soon be subjected to a review

A Republican member of the US Congress called for President Joe Biden to weigh in on Russia and China’s military drills in SA

The resolution has left many South African citizens concerned about the country’s future as the war continues

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

WASHINGTON - The United States may soon relook at its relationship with South Africa following the recent joint military exercises with China and Russia.

US President Joe Biden has been called to review relationship with South Africa. Image: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

A Republican member of the US Congress, John James called for President Joe Biden to weigh in on South Africa hosting the two countries amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The military exercises are taking place off the northern KwaZulu-Natal coast this week.

James introduced a resolution to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and urged the South African government to cancel future military exercises between the two countries. The resolution also called for South Africa to respect the United Nations Charter, SABC News reported.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch University's military sciences professor Francois Vrey called for citizens to be critical of the military drills. His comments came on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to EWN, Very said the drills come against a political backdrop and that the Navy is an instrument of policy. He said people should condemn the action and the political decision to allow the drills.

The military sciences professor also slammed the government for failing to condemn Russia’s war. He added that it is not a good time for the government to take up a position against the war.

Mzansi reacts to the US resolution to relook at SA’s relationship

@PeterMashifane4 said:

“They finish our commanding heights of the economy now they want to run away, opportunistic.”

@Ishmaelmandinye commented:

“If the resolution is passed South Africa is going to be another failed state like Zimbabwe.”

@BayG28 posted:

“About time. I do not trust the ANC, China, or Russia!”

@GueveraLeninist wrote:

“That review must take the form of freezing and nationalising Anglo-American, Glencore and every business with roots from apartheid years. This dying US must be careful with its low-level senators.”

@Siyabon77437498 added:

It’s time to end the corrupt USA in our country they are busy milking our natural resources while they have nothing to offer us it's about time.”

Joe Biden makes secret stopover in Ukraine to show support for the actively in war country, photos and video go viral

Briefly News also reported that US President Joe Biden made a secret trip to an active war zone in Ukraine on Monday, February 20, 2023, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Observers compared the visit to similar former presidents George Bush and Barak Obama's trips to Iraq and Afghanistan.

It is also considered as a massive support to Ukraine and Volodymyr Zenlenskyy's defence of his country against Russia's widely-condemned invasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News