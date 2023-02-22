Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes that the country’s electricity woes will be over in 12 months

He said the decision to declare a state of disaster and create a minister of electricity position has had a positive effect

Social media users were outraged by Gungubele’s comments and believed that he is in denial about the country’s state

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes that South Africa’s energy crisis may soon be a thing of the past.

Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele believes that South Africa's energy crisis will be resolved in 12 months. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams & Phill Magakoe

He commented on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to declare a state of disaster and create a minister of electricity position. The steps were taken to remedy the country’s ongoing electricity woes.

Gungubele took to Twitter to share his positive outlook on the country’s future and sparked anger, with many calling him out for not being truthful. He said:

“The declaration of the national state of disaster and installation of the minister of electricity by the president has led to an improvement in the outlook in the next 12 months.”

Mzansi mocks Minister Mondli Gungubele’s remarks

@jmmagwaza said:

“Please read this statement again. Then, ask a child if it makes any sense. How can a mere announcement and no action improve anything?”

@Kgafelo2 commented:

“And we are in Stage 6 loadshedding neh.”

DA challenges state of disaster

Gungubele’s remarks came after Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen planned to legally challenge the declaration of a state of disaster. According to TimesLIVE, he said Ramaphosa’s announcement was a way to empower the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen claimed the state of disaster declaration was done under the guise of dealing with loadshedding but with the intention of looting. He added that the DA would not allow the ANC to continue with its “nonsensical” regulations.

