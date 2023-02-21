The South African government has reservations about granting 22 Afghan nationals asylum statuses in Mzansi

The men claim they are wanted by the Taliban and produced an unauthenticated document in court as proof

Many online users have welcomed the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to oppose the court’s initial ruling

JOHANNESBURG - The government wants to overturn a court decision that granted 22 Afghan nationals asylum statuses in South Africa.

The Department of Home Affairs Director General Livhuwani Makhode filed an affidavit at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. He said the men, represented by a US-based organisation, presented an unauthenticated document written in Arabic which was not translated to the court.

Makhode argued that the court did not understand the document’s contents and relied on the applicants’ translation. According to SowetanLIVE, the men claimed to be escaping the country’s Taliban government that took over last year.

The Home Affairs director general said that the document is not confirmed to have been issued by the Taliban government. He added that he was unable to admit or deny the men due to the insufficiency of their identity information.

Makhode also said that the men were granted asylum in Zambia, which is a peaceful country. He added that they would enjoy necessary protection from the country.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi believes a US Organisation is trying to use the legal system to undermine and ambush the country’s independence. SABC News reported that he said the men manipulated South Africa’s law.

Mzansi welcomes the Home Affairs plan to challenge the court order

Makoti Thabang said:

“The Doc is hard at work at Home Affairs, it's good to see, hopefully, they don't reshuffle him.”

Sy Magane commented:

“Only Motsoaledi is doing his job, the rest are planning how to get cold drink money with all that.”

Sekini Mashishi posted:

“Motsoaledi for president.”

Nhlanhla Masah Mnguni wrote:

“South African courts, government and the public at large have different agendas, that's we are in this mass.”

Bonginkosi Dumeko added:

“But the court thinks otherwise.”

