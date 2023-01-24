International Relations and Cooperation minister Dr Naledi Pandor defended South Africa’s joint military drill with Russia and China

She said other countries could not pressure South Africa into not conducting exercises with its Brics partners

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said there are no hidden agendas behind the military exercise since everything was transparent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor said South Africa’s hosting of joint military drills with Russia and China was just a natural course of relations in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa defended its decision to conduct military drills with Brics partners Russia and China. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

She was speaking at a meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. His visit came 11 months after Russia’s war on Ukraine began.

Pandor defended South Africa’s actions and said all countries conduct military exercises with “friends” across the world. According to TimesLIVE, the military exercise will kick off on Friday, February 24.

Pandor said there should be no pressure from other countries for it not to conduct military actions with any of its partners. South Africa, Russia and China are all Brics partners and will be conducting the drills together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Lavrov said there are no hidden agendas behind the military exercise. SABC News reported that he said the exercises are transparent and that Russia and the partnering countries have provided information about the drills.

The foreign minister said that there will be mixed reactions to the exercise. He also added that there are those who will try to monopolise international relations.

Joint military drill in South Africa sparks anger

Kasi Clever said:

“ANC has a soft spot for bad actors and government alike. They don't promote democracy, freedom and prosperity outside their border. South Africa isn't spared in their dirty practices.”

Carl Glaeser commented:

“China and Russia just observing how easy it will be to take over Africa.”

Janet Canning Hartmann posted:

“Just now we will hear that SA soldiers are being sent to support Russia in the slaughter of the war. Ruthless "friends", these two countries.”

Michael Mkhize wrote:

“South Africa is sitting on the fence with the US Army training SANDF and now it Russia and China. My country is confused.”

Judy Grudko added:

“Didn’t Russia tell the world at the start of 2022 that they were doing “drills” on the borders with Ukraine?”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is killing for fun following Christmas eve attack

Briefly News also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the recent Russian attack on the captured city, Kherson, was for pleasure.

At least 10 people were killed in a shelling attack on Saturday, December 24. At the time of the attack, the streets were busy.

Ukraine's minister of defence, Oleksii Reznikov, took to Twitter to highlight the damage to the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News