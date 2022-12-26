Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed the recent Russian attack on the captured city, Kherson

Zelensky said he believes the attack that left at least 10 people dead was brought about for the sake of pleasure

Ukraine's defence minister , Oleksii Reznikov said counter-battery warfare is the only way to prevent similar attacks

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KHERSON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the recent Russian attack on the captured city, Kherson, was for pleasure.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the recent attack on Kherson. Image: Dimitar Dilkoff & Alexey Furman

Source: Getty Images

At least 10 people were killed after a shelling on Saturday, 24 December. At the time of the attack, the streets were busy.

Ukraine's minister of defence, Oleksii Reznikov took to Twitter to share the damage to the city. He shared:

“Barbaric shelling of Kherson by Russian terrorists is not only another war crime, but also revenge on its residents who resisted the occupation and proved to the whole world that Kherson is Ukraine.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reznikov said that the only way to prevent such tragedies will be through counter-battery warfare, more artillery and more long-range ammunition. He added that with proper prevention methods in place the Russian army will be driven out of the country.

According to Business Insider, Zelensky had previously warned that Russia may become active once the holiday season draws closer. He added that the area attacked was a central part of the city and not military facilities.

Social media users stand with Ukraine:

@enkhboold said:

“Ukraine's victory is imminent. We are together. Mongolians.”

@slavaukrainewin commented:

“Prayers for the victims.”

@DavidBrooman2 wrote:

“Shelling the very people they claim to have liberated months before.”

@Michael1682 posted:

“Russia gets more disgusting and they show the world how disgusting they are with their actions. The world stands with Ukraine.”

@tanyabalas added:

“It's a war. Sleeping with the US/Nato won't solve this. End the war through negotiations.”

Selfless teacher in Ukraine takes laptop outside, kneels on bare floor to teach students during power outage

Briefly News also reported that a short video shared on Instagram has shown the moment a Ukrainian teacher braved it all despite the blackout and unstable internet in the country.

In the clip shared by @united24.media, the lady placed her laptop on a rod outside as she squatted in front of the screen to quickly pass information to her students.

With a heart willing to impart knowledge despite her challenges, she taught the students. The teacher told the students to check their group chat for more information as she promised to get back to them when the internet was stable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News