Reports of a cholera outbreak had many South Africans nervous, and one woman was especially alarmed to see dirty water

The City of Tshwane resident made a TikTok video of how her bathtub was filled with murky water

Other Gauteng residents said they have the same problem with their water, Mediclinic spoke to Briefly News about how cholera is handled by a national public health institute

A woman on TikTok people that she is scared to use her tap water. In the lady's video had many people mortified as they saw how filthy the water looked.

Woman on TikTok films tap water in City Tshwane and showed how filthy it was. Image: @nkatie7

Many people commented on the video to express their worries. People in Johannesburg also reported that they have similar-looking water running in their taps.

City of Tshwane's tap water has resident upset in Tiktok video

A woman @nkatie7 on TikTok says that her water looked undrinkable on June 3 2023. The lady that she was worried because of the reports that some have died from cholera in South Africa. Watch the video below:

Is there a cholera outbreak in City of Tshwane?

Speaking to Briefly News, Mediclinic's media team explained that cholera is considered a notifiable disease which means that health workers are legally required to report to the Department of Health within 24 hours of anyone's diagnosis. Mediclinc said:

"It is closely monitored by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). NICD are specialists in this field and have a broader view of how it is impacting our country."

EWN reports that there was cholera was detected by NCID in March 2023, and to date, 17 have died from cholera in Pretoria, Hammaskraal.

Briefly News contacted the City of Tshwane about the video of dirty water and if it is linked to the cholera outbreak, but the municipality is yet to respond.

People often use social media as a means to warn one another about any possible public dangers. Netizens discussed what could be causing the poor quality water supply, and someone even speculated that it was sabotage. Others complained that the country's problems keep piling on.

Megz24 commented:

"They have been fixing water pipes all over Pretoria and the mud is getting in the pipes thats why the water is brown."

Sharon Ledwaba said:

"I'm in Pretoria east and the water is clear. I can't use the word "clean" coz wow!"

Maserati wrote:

"We are tired. 2024 we need to put better people in power! That's the only way we can revive our country!"

u_Mlunjwa added:

"After spending the yesterday's entire afternoon with no power, and then the water is this dirty this morning , this country is finished."

Cherise_C complained:

"It's everywhere guys this country is sinking."

mphoingridmathebula speculated

"I honestly feel like this is intentional, so much isn't making sense, there is a political battle and unfortunately we are caught in the crossfire."

Cholera outbreak: Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, citizens unimpressed

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit areas affected by the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

Ramaphosa announced to the media while leading the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee in Ngaka Modiri Molema region, Mahikeng, reported SABCNews.

He said the spread of gastrointestinal infections is of concern and that he and his ministers are working around the clock to address the issue.

