The EFF took a stand against the Hammanskraal water crisis following the deadly cholera outbreak

Councillors demanded that Mayor Cilliers Brink and Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana drink water from Hammanskraal to prove that it was clean

The disruption of the Tshwane City Council meeting impressed many citizens who believe the EFF showed real leadership

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters are the talk of Mzansi after councillors protested at a council meeting in the City of Tshwane.

The EFF disrupted a City of Tshwane council meeting to protest the deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. Image: @antonnies/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

EFF councillors demand Tshwane mayor and speaker drink murky water from Hammanskraal

Armed with a bottle of murky water supposed from a tape in the Hammanskraal area, EFF members disrupted the sitting demanding that Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana drink the water to prove that it was safe.

Twitter user @antonnies posted a video of the protest online:

The protest was the EFF's attempt to address the Hammanskraal water crisis, which has resulted in many residents falling ill with cholera.

Countless residents from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have been plagued by diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting, TimesLIVE reported.

The cholera outbreak has resulted in the death of 17 people while 165 have been hospitalised.

City of Tshwane claims Hammanskraal tap water not contaminated with cholera

Even though residents insisted that tap water was making them sick, The City of Tshwane said tests at multiple sites in Temba and Hammanskraal showed that cholera was not detected in the piped water supply.

In response to the city's insistence, the EFF regional party chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu wanted Brink and Ndzwanana to put their money where their mouths are and prove the water wasn't contaminated, News24 reported.

Ramabodu said:

“Drink that water and let’s see if the water of Hammanskraal is clean. We have brought you water. We can drink it with you, and we must get sick, both of us, because you have said the water of Hammanskraal is clean.”

South Africans praise EFF for taking on Hammanskraal water crisis

Below are some comments:

@MaanoMadima said:

"Love it."

@Ndumiiiso commented:

"Good. Let them drink it, then,"

@FsTebza asked:

"But why can't the speaker take the people of Tshwane to DA's confidence and drink the water they are supplying them with."

@SirDavid_Dashe praised:

"Fighters are always providing leadership."

@blackchik__kb added:

"If the water is up to standard, they must drink it vele."

@Elvishonz demanded:

"Make them accountable."

@KKoakae58832 congratulated

"Well done, Fighters."

Cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal claims more lives, death toll reaches 12, South Africans blame the ANC

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, has tragically claimed more lives. As of Monday, 22 May, the death toll reportedly reached 12, with many others seriously ill.

The Gauteng Department of Health initially reported that 10 people died at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal due to disease.

The City of Tshwane municipality cautioned Hammanskraal residents against drinking tap water due to the cholera outbreak.

