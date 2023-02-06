Two sisters who travelled from Johannesburg to Malawi were confirmed to be positive for cholera following laboratory tests

The pair developed symptoms while returning to South Africa; one was admitted to hospital and the other’s symptoms later cleared

Health Minister Joe Phaahla called for people experiencing symptoms of cholera to report to their nearest health facilities

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla called for South Africans to maintain proper hand hygiene after cholera cases were recorded in the country.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla warned citizens of two laboratory-confirmed cholera cases.

Source: Getty Images

This comes after two sisters travelled from Johannesburg to Malawi and while returning to South Africa, both developed symptoms. One was taken to a local clinic and was admitted to hospital.

The other sister said she developed symptoms that later cleared and did not seek healthcare. However, a household family member was admitted to hospital with diarrhoea and dehydration on Saturday, 4 February.

According to TimesLIVE, results from laboratory tests are pending and more follow-ups with close contacts are ongoing. Phaahla encouraged residents to use water and soap to wash their hands while using restrooms and handling food.

The department, with the Gauteng province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organization, are closely monitoring the suspected cholera cases. The minister also called for people experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration to report to their nearest health facilities for screening, which could result in early detection.

News24 reported that the health officials stationed at ports of entry remain on alert for travellers arriving from countries experiencing cholera outbreaks.

SA reacts to Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s cholera warning

@Liz65251060 said:

“If the water supply is a mess if you have any at all, cholera doesn't seem that unlikely, does it?”

@Charlie62397902 commented:

“ANC taking us into the dark ages with no power, no water and now cholera.”

@BurlinMarsay wrote:

“So, it begins.”

@Zamie8909 posted:

“So now those two sisters went back home to Malawi and came back to South Africa with cholera. Now we need to be careful, this is reckless and irresponsible.”

@Gatsheni2019 added:

“Cholera in South Africa. Times are changing.”

