Education professor at Stellenbosch University Jonathan Jansen left many social media users fuming

He wrote a controversial column on apartheid and the current state of the country and defended his remarks

Jansen said his question is directed at underprivileged individuals who are struggling to stay afloat

JOHANNESBURG - Education professor at Stellenbosch University Jonathan Jansen came under fire for a column he recently published.

Stellenbosch university professor Jonathan Jansen left Mzansi fuming with his column on apartheid. Image: Getty image & jonathanjansen.org

Source: UGC

In his controversial piece, Jansen posed the question: “Are you better off now than under apartheid?”, sparking fury on social media. However, he defended the remarks, saying that he posed the question from an economic perspective.

During an interview with eNCA, Jansen said the country is far better off in terms of civil and political rights. He said that in the article he directed his question to underprivileged individuals.

“Do your children have access to better schools, better education, better results than under apartheid? Do you have better access to health facilities? And do you have a better sense of safety and security?” he questioned.

During the interview, Jansen said that he doesn't care if people are on his side regarding the question. He added that he questions if the country has improved for South Africans since the end of the apartheid era.

Many South Africans were disturbed by the professor’s remarks, with many saying he could have been critical of the current government without opening old wounds.

Mzansi fuming over Jonathan Jansen’s column on apartheid era

@Tickle_Me_Joey said:

“If Jonathan Jansen has five haters, I'm one of them.”

@MJ_Mahlaela commented:

“During apartheid, there was no access to electricity for the poor blacks, loadshedding was not even in anyone’s vocab. No tarred main roads in the rural areas. Yes, ANC could have done more to transform communities and put an end to poverty and inequality instead of normalising it.”

@KganyagoMartina posted:

“Apartheid was most evil and humiliating. Your question is so irrelevant today and I am wondering what is it that you wanted to achieve by asking. We are never going back there.”

@Ennette_Gwala wrote:

“He's a horrible human being. Glamorising a crime against humanity. I am so appalled.”

@MadiBoity added:

“ANC is corrupt; granted! But I have no desire for the apartheid era, as I'd not have access to opportunities based on the colour of my skin. I'd not have shouted that National Party was corrupt without a risk of prison cell. I disagree with Prof Jonathan Jansen on his nostalgia.”

Herman Mashaba and Jonathan Jansen go head-to-head in heated argument about foreigners in education

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took to social media to express his surprise that the Department of Basic Education has senior employees from neighbouring African countries and said that he would investigate the matter further in light of relatively high unemployment levels in South Africa.

An honourary education professor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Jonathan Jansen called out Mashaba's statement and said he is a "disgraceful leader." Jansen believes that Mashaba's remarks champion xenophobia and embarrass South Africans.

