In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the impact of the country’s energy crisis and loadshedding

He said the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) authorisation of the increase came at a difficult time

Ramaphosa also called for South African citizens to pay for the electricity they use, leaving many outraged

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to address the country’s energy crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the country's energy crisis in his weekly newsletter. Image: Phill Magakoe & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said he discussed plans with Eskom’s board to consider measures that could help lessen the impact of the proposed 18.65% tariff hike. He said the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) authorisation of the increase came at an "extremely difficult time".

The president said the tariffs reflect the cost of electricity production and are necessary for Eskom's financial sustainability. He said the hikes are important for the power utility to maintain its debt and undertake critical maintenance needed to end loadshedding, News24 reported.

In the newsletter, Ramaphosa said increasing the price of electricity will add to the difficulties faced by South Africans. He said that the poor will be the hardest hit; however, he added that there is no simple solution to the issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The president said government will continue to implement policies and measures to tackle the impact on vulnerable citizens. According to TimesLIVE, measures to help indigent families deal with the effects of electricity costs are also being considered.

Ramaphosa also called for South Africans to pay for the electricity they use and said if everyone works together, the energy crisis can be alleviated. He added that non-payment and illegal connections make electricity delivery more expensive and less reliable.

South Africans express anger over Ramaphosa’s remarks

@jo97243785 said:

“We should be an energy and food exporter earning huge foreign exchange. Why is Ramaphosa trying to create a false narrative when incompetent ministries is the cause of rising prices?”

@Sanjeev82256796 commented:

“They know exactly what is wrong, people are suffering but cannot rectify or solve anything.”

@Kenna_Matshepe added:

“We are paying even though we don't afford and we won't afford going forward everything just went high whilst our incomes are stagnant or diminished due to poor electricity supply.”

Parliament has plans to keep lights on during State of the Nation Address, leaving many outraged

Briefly News also reported that Parliament announced that it has steps in place to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) is not thrust into darkness.

Political parties expressed concern about loadshedding and the safety of Members of Parliament should a power outage occur during the address. Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Sona will take place on Thursday, 9 February, in Cape Town City Hall.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told EWN that loadshedding concerns are being addressed. She added that the necessary backup is in place to ensure smooth sailing at the Sona.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News